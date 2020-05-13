John Carlton Baker, 81, passed away at SECU Hospice Care Center, Yadkinville, on May 9, 2020. He was born in the Mountainview community of Stokes County on Nov. 13, 1938, the fourth of five children, to Moyer Elith and Lelah Margaret Bowles Baker. He grew up in King and graduated from King High School in 1957. His business career spanned 45 years, including 11 years with Duke Power. Later he and wife Betty owned and operated Custom Cleaners, Inc. in King from 1968 until they sold the business and retired in 2002. He was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church in King, serving as teacher, Sunday School Superintendent, chair of Administrative Council, chair of Trustees, and many other responsibilities. He served on the Board of Directors of North Carolina Association of Launders and Cleaners and was president in 2001 and 2002. He was a charter member and served as president of the King Fire Department, was a member of King Lions Club and Kiwanis Club, and on the local advisory board of BB&T. He loved playing tennis with Meadowbrook Tennis Club until age required a slower pace of golf. He was honored by the King Chamber of Commerce as "The 2009 Retired Community Leader of the Year." Baker was preceded in death by his parents. Those left to cherish his memory are his high school sweetheart and loving wife of 62 years, Betty Wall Baker; two devoted daughters: L. Jan Baker (Anne), of Key West, Florida, and Joy Baker Jones (Robert) of King; two grandchildren: Spencer and Leah Easter; two step-grandchildren: Abigail and Isabella Jones of King; two sisters: Faye Craddock of Clemmons, and Nell Holder (Eugene) of Rancho Palos Verdes, California; and two brothers: James R. Baker (Jean) of Clemmons, and Harold "Dusty" Baker (Carolyn) of King; along with several nieces and nephews. John and Betty enjoyed traveling and spending time at their Badin Lake vacation home. Some of his favorite pastimes at the lake were fishing, swimming, and boating with family and friends. His family is very appreciative of the assistance and loving care provided by Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care. A memorial service and celebration of life will be scheduled once current restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church: 725 W. Dalton Road King, NC 27021; or to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care: 401 Technology Lane, Suite 200, Mount Airy, NC 27030. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Stokes News from May 13 to May 14, 2020.