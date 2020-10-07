1/
John Lester Overby
1937 - 2020
LAWSONVILLE – John Lester Overby, 83 of Lawsonville, passed away Sept. 29, 2020, at his home. He was born in Lawsonville on July 12, 1937, to the late George Dewey Overby and Betsy Martin Overby. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Mary Lois Holt Overby; four siblings, Russell Overby, Mozzelle Owens, Jessie Mae Overby, Clarence Overby; and a daughter-in-law, Jennifer Overby. Overby was known for never meeting a stranger and how much he enjoyed talking to people. He ran an oil delivery route that was a joy for him to get to talk to his customers. And he loved farming and working the land. He will also be remembered for his devotion as a husband, the love he gave to his children, and the joy he took in being "Papa John" to his grandchildren. Overby is survived by a daughter, Charlene Doss (Ronnie) of Claudville; three sons, Maynard (Emily), Michael (Trisha), and Keith Overby, all of Lawsonville; six grandchildren, Renee Quesenberry (Richard), Ryan Doss, Elizabeth Overby, Rachel Overby, Hannah Overby and Joseph Overby; his twin brother, James Vester Overby of Lawsonville; and numerous nieces and nephews. A graveside service was held Oct. 2 at the Aaron's Corner Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery; Elder Rodney Marshall and Pastor Shaun Draughn officiated. Memorial donations may be made to Mountain Valley Hospice and Palliative Care, 18981 Jeb Stuart Hwy., Stuart, VA 24171. Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.moodyfuneralservices.com.



Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
