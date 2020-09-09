1/1
John Louis York
1947 - 2020
SANDY RIDGE – John Louis York, 73, a retired Stokes County teacher, passed away at his Sandy Ridge home on Sept. 2, 2020. York, a loving son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and teacher, was born in Boone, Iowa, on July 2, 1947 to Irma "Ruth" and Roland York. He served in the Iowa National Guard from 1967-1974. For more than 41 years, he taught more than 750 kids in grades 3-6 in Cedar Falls, Iowa, Butzbach, Germany, and Sandy Ridge. It was not unusual for his students to say "Mr. York is my favorite teacher!" A nationally certified teacher, he received Teacher of the Year for Stokes County, Gold Star Teacher, and Excellence in Education awards. He was especially proud to be honored upon his retirement by President Barack Obama. York was active in his community serving as chair of the Danbury Public Library and was a member of the Sandy Ridge Ruritans, president of the Iowa Reading Association, and served as an election poll worker. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Roland York, and two brothers, Richard and Roland York. He leaves behind his wife of 52 years, Barbara; his three kids and their spouses, Amy (Larry Willis), Christopher (Marcus Lo), and Kathryn (Nicholas Musel); and grandchildren, Samantha Willis, Sadie Musel, Aaron Lo, and Elia Lo. He will be remembered by family and friends for his kind, creative, thoughtful, ethical, witty, and fun nature. He loved music, movies, traveling, reading, politics, learning new things, and spending time with his family and friends. A memorial service will be held at a later date when family and friends can join together to remember him. In lieu of flowers, the York family suggests donations be made to the Parkinson's Foundation. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.



Published in The Stokes News from Sep. 9 to Sep. 10, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
336-871-3200
