1/1
Juanita Warren Southern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Juanita's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WALNUT COVE — Juanita Warren Southern, 86, passed away peacefully at Forsyth Medical Center on Sept. 23, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County to Percy Daniel and Sara Elizabeth Strader Warren, the youngest of 10 children. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Cove. Southern was retired from AT&T with 30 years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother "Mema" and great-grandmother. She truly loved her family and it was evident by her caring, considerate and adoring nature. She always had a smile and kind word for anyone she met. She and her husband, Curtis, loved to travel, including trips to the beach, mountains, Europe and many cruises. Juanita loved to go shopping, dining out, and playing cards with her dear friends. She lived a rich and fulfilling life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Curtis Southern, in 2017; her six brothers: Dick, Pete, Buss, Jack, Ray and J. Van Warren; and three sisters: Ruth Tuttle, Eunice Morgan, and Ruby Campbell. She is survived by her sons, Greg Southern (Debbie) of King, and Barry Southern (Amy) of Greensboro; seven grandchildren: Lauren Jones (Josh), Kyle Southern (fiancé Megan Link), Mallory Phelps (Alex), Mackenzie Mogollon (Hernan), Keeghan and Kaitlyn Southern, and Lauren Bondurant; four great-grandchildren: Ty and Lane Southern and Will and Noah Jones; and a very special niece, Hilda Shelton. A funeral service was held on Sept. 26, at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Burial was at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for all of their compassion and care during her stay. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is honored to be serving the Southern family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Stokes News from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
26
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove
Send Flowers
SEP
26
Funeral service
01:00 PM
First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
September 26, 2020
To Greg and Barry, Your mother and I worked together as secretaries at Western Electric during the 1960's and enjoyed a beautiful friendship. Both Curtis and Juanita were greatly admired, and they were very proud of you and your accomplishments - especially the grandchildren. May the Holy Spirit comfort your hearts and wonderful memories surface now and in days to come. In loving memory, Libby Blythe
Libby Blythe, Greensboro, NC
September 25, 2020
I am sorry to hear of Juanita's passing. I tried reaching her after Curtis died, but was unsuccessful. John spoke numerous times about Curtis Jr. and Aunt Henry, who was their first grade teacher.
Kay (Mrs John) Laslry
September 25, 2020
Greg and Barry, We are so sorry to hear about the loss of Juanita. She was a beautiful and kind loving woman. God gained another angel from our neighborhood parents. Annie Sue.Susie , Keith and Dueane Dodson
The Vernon Dodson Family
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved