WALNUT COVE — Juanita Warren Southern, 86, passed away peacefully at Forsyth Medical Center on Sept. 23, 2020. She was born in Forsyth County to Percy Daniel and Sara Elizabeth Strader Warren, the youngest of 10 children. She was a long time member of First Baptist Church in Walnut Cove. Southern was retired from AT&T with 30 years of service. She was a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother "Mema" and great-grandmother. She truly loved her family and it was evident by her caring, considerate and adoring nature. She always had a smile and kind word for anyone she met. She and her husband, Curtis, loved to travel, including trips to the beach, mountains, Europe and many cruises. Juanita loved to go shopping, dining out, and playing cards with her dear friends. She lived a rich and fulfilling life. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 64 years, Curtis Southern, in 2017; her six brothers: Dick, Pete, Buss, Jack, Ray and J. Van Warren; and three sisters: Ruth Tuttle, Eunice Morgan, and Ruby Campbell. She is survived by her sons, Greg Southern (Debbie) of King, and Barry Southern (Amy) of Greensboro; seven grandchildren: Lauren Jones (Josh), Kyle Southern (fiancé Megan Link), Mallory Phelps (Alex), Mackenzie Mogollon (Hernan), Keeghan and Kaitlyn Southern, and Lauren Bondurant; four great-grandchildren: Ty and Lane Southern and Will and Noah Jones; and a very special niece, Hilda Shelton. A funeral service was held on Sept. 26, at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, with Pastor Jim Cohn officiating. Burial was at the Bethel Baptist Church Cemetery. The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Walnut Ridge Assisted Living for all of their compassion and care during her stay. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is honored to be serving the Southern family.