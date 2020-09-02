1/
Judy Austin Ebert
1941 - 2020
KING — Judy Austin Ebert, 79, passed away at her home in King on Aug. 30, 2020. She was born on Aug. 11, 1941 to Thomas and Fannie Austin in Forsyth County. Ebert attended Gray High School and was a graduate of High Point College. She was a supervisor for customer service for R.J. Reynolds for 33 years. She attended Bethania Moravian Church and was a beloved member of Cotswold Community. She enjoyed bird watching and watching racing, basketball, and football. She is survived by her beloved daughter, Katherine Ebert Thore of King. A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 4, at the Bethania Moravian Church Cemetery at 2 p.m., with Rev. Judy Knoph officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials donations may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, 27103; or to Bethania Moravian Church, 5545 Main Street, Bethania, 27010. Online condolences may be made through www.salemfh.com/.



Published in The Stokes News from Sep. 2 to Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Bethania Moravian Church Cemetery
