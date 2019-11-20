|
|
Karen Suzanne Carroll, 65, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019, at her Myrtle Beach, S.C., residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in High Point, Carroll was the daughter of the late Amos Carroll and Juanita Carroll. She was a good-hearted woman who had an infectious laugh. She loved to make blankets and enjoyed cooking and camping. Her knowledge was boundless and she was often approached by family and friends for her sage advice. In addition to her parents, Carroll was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Spaugh. Survivors include her son, Jeremy Spaugh; sisters, Shirley Baldwin, Nonie Garner, and Fay Livengood; brothers, Danny (Brink) Carroll, Jay (Terry) Carroll, Mike Carroll, Timmy Carroll; grandchildren, McKinley Spaugh and McKayla Spaugh; several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com.
Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019