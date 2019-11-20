Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burroughs Funeral Home
3558 Old Kings Hwy
Murrells Inlet, SC 29576
843-651-1440
Resources
More Obituaries for Karen Carroll
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Karen Carroll

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Karen Carroll Obituary

Karen Suzanne Carroll, 65, passed away peacefully on Nov. 9, 2019, at her Myrtle Beach, S.C., residence surrounded by her loving family. Born in High Point, Carroll was the daughter of the late Amos Carroll and Juanita Carroll. She was a good-hearted woman who had an infectious laugh. She loved to make blankets and enjoyed cooking and camping. Her knowledge was boundless and she was often approached by family and friends for her sage advice. In addition to her parents, Carroll was predeceased by her son, Jeffery Spaugh. Survivors include her son, Jeremy Spaugh; sisters, Shirley Baldwin, Nonie Garner, and Fay Livengood; brothers, Danny (Brink) Carroll, Jay (Terry) Carroll, Mike Carroll, Timmy Carroll; grandchildren, McKinley Spaugh and McKayla Spaugh; several nieces and nephews. A private memorial service will be held. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burroughsfh.com.

Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Karen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Burroughs Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -