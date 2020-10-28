1/1
Kelsie Danielle Singleton
1995 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kelsie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

WALNUT COVE — Kelsie Danielle Singleton, 25, died suddenly on Oct. 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 21, 1995, in Forsyth County, to Robbie Allan Singleton and Mona Lee Mabe Triplett. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mona Mabe Triplett (Danny); her father and stepmother, Robbie (Rhonda) Singleton, brothers, Rusty Carico (Holly), Brandon Triplett (Christy) and Christopher Triplett (Vanessa); two nephews, Conner and Jeremy; and four nieces, Marcy, Ila, Kyleigh, and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Tom Singleton, her maternal grandparents, Mary Felts and Benton Mabe, and her aunt, Lisa Combs. There will be a 3 p.m. Celebration of Life Service on Oct. 30 at the Burroughs Chapel, with Rev. Shelia Workman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Stokes Shelter, 1111 Dodgetown Road, Walnut Cove, 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Singleton family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
OCT
30
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Burroughs Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved