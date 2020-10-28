WALNUT COVE — Kelsie Danielle Singleton, 25, died suddenly on Oct. 20, 2020. She was born Jan. 21, 1995, in Forsyth County, to Robbie Allan Singleton and Mona Lee Mabe Triplett. She is survived by her mother and stepfather, Mona Mabe Triplett (Danny); her father and stepmother, Robbie (Rhonda) Singleton, brothers, Rusty Carico (Holly), Brandon Triplett (Christy) and Christopher Triplett (Vanessa); two nephews, Conner and Jeremy; and four nieces, Marcy, Ila, Kyleigh, and Elizabeth. She was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Mary Ann and Tom Singleton, her maternal grandparents, Mary Felts and Benton Mabe, and her aunt, Lisa Combs. There will be a 3 p.m. Celebration of Life Service on Oct. 30 at the Burroughs Chapel, with Rev. Shelia Workman officiating. The family will receive friends from 2-3 p.m. on Friday at Burroughs Funeral Home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Friends of Stokes Shelter, 1111 Dodgetown Road, Walnut Cove, 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Singleton family.