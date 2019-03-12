Home

Moody Funeral Services
206 West Pine Street, PO Box 1288
Mt. Airy, NC 27030
336-786-2165
Lala Lambert

Mrs. Lala May Tickle Lambert, age 94, of Mount Airy, passed away peacefully in the presence of both of her sons on Monday, March 11, 2019, at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home in Dobson. She was born Feb. 21, 1925, in White Plains, daughter of the late Charlie and Elizabeth Creed Tickle. She was the widow of the late Vincent H. Lambert, decorated veteran of World War II. Lala graduated from White Plains High School and attended Beauty School in Greensboro. Returning to Mount Airy she managed the Glamour Shop for several years. Then she met and married Vincent Lambert. Later on in her career she worked at Faree's, moving on to Rees Additions, both popular women's shops. She enjoyed a faithful clientele who relied on her for expert advice. She will be remembered as a great mother, friend and neighbor. Lala was a faithful member of Salem United Methodist Church where she was active in the UMW as well as singing in the choir and teaching Sunday school, and also served as chairmen of the board. Left to cherish her memories are sons and daughter-in-law, Tommy and Judy Lambert, Edward Lambert; grandchildren, Richard Kirkman Jr. and wife Jessica, Gregg Kirkman and wife Amanda, Shannon Terry and husband Charlton; great-grandchildren, Christopher Kirkman and wife Alex, Courtney Kirkman, Thomas Terry, Conner Kirkman and Gracie Terry; and sister Norma Lee "Dot" Simpson. In addition to her parents Mrs. Lambert was preceded in death by her husband, Vincent Lambert; sisters, Lottie Bennett, Lettie Mosley, Nina Fields and Irene Lucus; brothers, Carl, Frank and Elmer Tickle as well as Russel Jones. A funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, at 11 a.m. at Moody Funeral Home Chapel in Mount Airy with services conducted by Rev. Kyle Wright and Rev. Bob Nations. Burial will follow in Skyline Memory Gardens. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until time for the service on Friday at Moody Funeral Home in Mount Airy. The family would like to express their heartfelt thanks to staff of the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home for their kindness and care for Mrs. Lambert during her illness. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.

Published in The Stokes News from Mar. 12 to Mar. 13, 2019
