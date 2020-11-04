1/1
Rev. Larry Thomas Neal
1946 - 2020
WALKERTOWN — Rev. Larry Thomas Neal, 74, went home to be with his Lord and Savior Saturday morning, Oct. 31, 2020, at his home. Neal was born in Forsyth County on Aug. 13, 1946, to the late James Madison and Virginia Bare Neal. He was a wonderful, Godly gentleman who loved life and the people who filled it. One of his passions was teaching. He taught in both the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools and Stokes County Schools for more than 40 years, and was honored to be awarded "Teacher of the Year" seven times. He was currently the faithful minister of First Christian Church of Walnut Cove and previously had served Salem Chapel Christian Church, Belews Creek Christian Church and First Christian Church of Elizabeth City. He was blessed to have baptized numerous individuals and to have joined more than 100 couples in matrimony. Neal loved his family passionately and enjoyed supporting his grandchildren in all aspects, whether it was ball games, band concerts or just playing a round of golf. He was intelligent, humorous, giving and will be greatly missed. We should all aspire to be as kind and loving to others as he was, and remember his favorite Bible verse, 1 Corinthians 13:13: "And now these three remain: faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love." Neal was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Joanne Fulp Neal, two daughters, Kristie Hauser (Rusty) and Tanya Hill (Billy); five grandchildren, Hope Hauser, Hannah Hauser (Corbin Powell, fiancé), Austin Hill (Hannah Spence, fiancée), Billy Hill III, Kristin Gloede; a sister, LuJean Sprinkle (Bill); and aunt, Mary Davis (Bill). There will be a 3 p.m. Celebration of Life Service held on Saturday, Nov. 7, at First Christian Church of Walnut Cove with Rev. J.O. Williams officiating. The family will receive friends from 1-3 p.m. on Saturday at the church. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Christian Church of Walnut Cove, 1063 N. Main Street, Walnut Cove, 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Neal family.



Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
7
Calling hours
01:00 - 03:00 PM
First Christian Church of Walnut Cove
NOV
7
Celebration of Life
03:00 PM
First Christian Church of Walnut Cove
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
