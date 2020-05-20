WALNUT COVE — Lee Edward "Buddy" Dunlap, 85, passed away April 24, 2020, at his home following a brief illness. Dunlap was born on July 30, 1934 in Stokes County, the son of Phil and Eva Hatcher Dunlap. He grew up in Dodgetown and moved to Meadows during his early teens, where he resided the rest of his life. After graduating from Walnut Cove High School, he married his wife of 35 years, Norma Tedder. Shortly hereafter, he joined the U.S. Army, where he served for four years. After leaving the Army he and his wife came back to Meadows to continue running the family business called Buddy's Place, a General Store and Grill, until retirement in 1978. He not only took pride in the local business they built, but truly relished the friends he made during his time in business. Dunlap proudly served the people of Stokes County and his community through several venues. He served as a Stokes County Commissioner in the 1970s and 1980s and was Chairman for several of those years. He served on the Stokes Reynolds Hospital Board of Trustees and First Citizens Bank Board of Directors for many years. He was very proud (along with several other community members) in securing financial means for the building of the South Stokes Volunteer Fire Department in 1968. He enjoyed traveling abroad with many of his friends for years, but his most favorite travel was the annual trip to South Dakota for pheasant hunting. He was an avid golfer, and when not on course he could be found sitting at home watching the pros on TV. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Norma Tedder Dunlap, and a brother, Bobby Dunlap. Buddy is survived by his four daughters: Robin Godwin (Stanley), Karen Wilson (Billy), Rhonda Craig (Scott) and Linda Shinault (Ray); three grandchildren: Billy Dunlap (Allison), Justin Wilson, and Sara Brewer (Travis), and six great grandchildren: Emma, Avery, Cooper, Max, Luke and Wes. A private family graveside service was held on April 26,2020, at Haw Pond Church of Christ Cemetery. Memorials may be made to the Haw Pond Church of Christ Cemetery Fund, 1008 Carroll Road, Germanton, 27019. The family wishes to extend a special thank you to all the staff at Mountain Valley Hospice for all of their loving care that they showed during this difficult time. And a special thanks to the Olympic restaurant staff for serving Dad's "special" breakfast. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home in Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Dunlap family.
Published in The Stokes News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.