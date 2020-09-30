KING — Linda Kimbro Lane, 70, of King, passed away Sept. 28, 2020, at her home with her beloved family by her side. Lane was born June 19, 1950, in Guilford County to the late Vernon Kimbro and Marianne Pittard Kimbro, who survives. She retired from the Stokes County school system after 32 years of service and became a Realtor and owner of Linda Lane Realty. She was a member of Trinity United Methodist Church, and a graduate of Appalachian State University. She was also the past President of the King Rotary Club and in 2015 served as the President of the King Chamber of Commerce. She earned the honor of Business Leader of the Year in 2012. Lane loved the students of Stokes County, her church, her community, and she loved and cherished her family. Left to cherish her memory, are her mother, Marianne Pittard Kimbro; her husband of 48 years, Kenny Lane; her son, who was the joy of her life, Ben Lane (Naomi); her sisters Christy Kimbro and Kim Woodard (John); and a niece, Madison Wells Kimbro. The family would like to extend their appreciation and gratitude to the wonderful staff of Trellis Supportive Care. The family will receive friends and loved ones on Saturday, Oct. 10, from 6-8 p.m. at Trinity United Methodist Church, 725 W. Dalton Rd. King, NC, 27021. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Trinity United Methodist Church Multipurpose Building Fund, 725 W. Dalton Rd. King, 27021. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Linda Lane. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.