Home

POWERED BY

Services
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
336-871-3200
Resources
More Obituaries for LOIS HICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LOIS MABE "LUCILLE" HICKS

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LOIS MABE "LUCILLE" HICKS Obituary

LOIS "LUCILLE" MABE HICKS

DANBURY – Lucille Mabe Hicks, 83, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes. The funeral service was held on Sept. 1, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment followed in the Hicks Family Cemetery on Sheppard Mill Road in Danbury. Mrs. Hicks was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Stokes County, to the late John Issac and Jettie Ann Hicks Mabe. She was a former employee of Hanes, Inc., and attended Riverside Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking meals for them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Columbus Mabe. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James "Jim" Hicks; a son, Jimmy Dale Hicks (Kim); two daughters, Christine Hicks and Tonya Bullins (Vance); two sisters, Louiza Flinchum and Helen Hopkins; a sister-in-law, Peggy Mabe; grandchildren, Jamie Hicks (Casey), Kimber Lawson (Randall), Jessica Shelton (Daniel), Jacob and Tyler Bullins; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hicks, Kaylee Lawson, Jaycee Hicks, Kason Lawson, and Danica Shelton. A special thank you is extended to the LifeBrite Community Hospital doctors and staff for the special care given to Mrs. Hicks. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Published in The Stokes News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LOIS's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now