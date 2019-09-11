|
LOIS "LUCILLE" MABE HICKS
DANBURY – Lucille Mabe Hicks, 83, passed away Aug. 30, 2019, at LifeBrite Community Hospital of Stokes. The funeral service was held on Sept. 1, 2019, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Interment followed in the Hicks Family Cemetery on Sheppard Mill Road in Danbury. Mrs. Hicks was born Sept. 28, 1935, in Stokes County, to the late John Issac and Jettie Ann Hicks Mabe. She was a former employee of Hanes, Inc., and attended Riverside Baptist Church. She loved her family and enjoyed cooking meals for them. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Robert Columbus Mabe. Survivors include her husband of 65 years, James "Jim" Hicks; a son, Jimmy Dale Hicks (Kim); two daughters, Christine Hicks and Tonya Bullins (Vance); two sisters, Louiza Flinchum and Helen Hopkins; a sister-in-law, Peggy Mabe; grandchildren, Jamie Hicks (Casey), Kimber Lawson (Randall), Jessica Shelton (Daniel), Jacob and Tyler Bullins; and great-grandchildren, Jaxon Hicks, Kaylee Lawson, Jaycee Hicks, Kason Lawson, and Danica Shelton. A special thank you is extended to the LifeBrite Community Hospital doctors and staff for the special care given to Mrs. Hicks. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Published in The Stokes News from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019