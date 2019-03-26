Home

Martha Hernandez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Martha Hernandez


1950 - 2019
Martha Hernandez Obituary

DANBURY – Martha "Norma" Hernandez, 69, passed away, Friday, March 22, 2019, at her home. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m., Monday, March 25, at Word of God Church, Asbury. The family received friends from 6 to 8 p.m., Sunday, March 24, at Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel. Mrs. Hernandez was born Feb. 18, 1950, on a New Mexico reservation. She was a homemaker and a member of Word of God Church. She touched many lives and was a mother and friend to many. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Salvador Hernandez; a son, Manuel Hernandez; and a granddaughter, Abigail Shelton. Survivors include three sons, Salvador Hernandez Jr. (Debbie), Victor Hernandez (Alice), and Angelo Hernandez (Ashley); two daughters, Irene Hernandez and Izzumy Hernandez (Bobby); and 18 grandchildren. Memorials may be made to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, NC 27103. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.

Published in The Stokes News from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019
