Mary Elizabeth Jones
KING — Mary Elizabeth Jones, 79, passed away on July 6, 2020, at Universal Health Care in King. She was born in Stokes County on Sept. 2, 1940, to the late Wiley and Oma Jones. Jones was a member of Mount Olive Baptist Church, where she was active as long as her health permitted. She graduated from King High School in 1958 and shortly thereafter began her 43-year career at Hanes Hosiery. She loved to travel, and her bowling team tournaments took her all over the United States. She was devoted to her nieces and nephews and great-nieces and nephews, loved her role as aunt and was affectionately called "Erd." In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by siblings Wayne Jones, Jack Jones, Voyt "Cricket" Jones, Carolyn Smith and Tobie Styers. She is survived by a sister-in-law, Dot Jones; and many nieces and nephews. A graveside service was conducted July 9 at Mount Olive Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Randy Roberts and Pastor Eddie Honeycutt officiating. The family would like to thank the staff of Mountain Valley Living Center and Universal Health Care for their loving care. Memorials may be made to: Mount Olive Baptist Church, 5413 NC Hwy. 66 South, King, 27021.



Published in The Stokes News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
