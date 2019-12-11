|
|
Mary Etta Hughes Gentry departed this earthly life on Dec. 3, 2019, at age 104. She was proceeded in death by her husband, R. Holton Gentry, and daughter, Mary Ann Gentry. Left to cherish her memory are her immediate family, Hughes and Sue Gentry, Joe and Kathy Gentry, Geoff Gentry, Beth and Tony Dunsky, Jen and Chris Shields, Cliff and Amy Gentry. Others who loved her are her only niece on the Hughes side of the family, Joycelyn Arthur, many special relatives from the Gentry side of the family, and many dear friends. Gentry was born in Lynchburg, Virginia, graduated from R.J. Reynolds High School and earned a diploma in Education from Appalachian State Teachers College. She taught first grade for 33 years at King School. She loves her students and taught many generations. She looked forward to seeing their former students and hearing their stories. She said she thought like a first grader and used her beautiful first-grade printing on everything except her signature. She was recognized as Teacher of the Year at King Primary School for 1974-75. She loved King Moravian Church. She joined with her whole family in 1946. She served in many ways, was a pianist for Sunday School and worship during the early years, served on the church board, president of the Women's Fellowship, Lifestyle Stewardship chair, president of Senior Friends, and taught Sunday School for more than 50 years. She was an encourager to all but especially the children in the congregation. She had a long prayer list and people asked to be on it because she prayed faithfully. She read through the Bible many times, covering two chapters a night. She loved traveling all over the United States and parts of Europe with family and friends. She enjoyed volunteering for blood drives, with the Salvation Army, and the King Fair. She volunteered with the King Outreach Ministry from its beginning until she was 102. She liked being busy and wanted to contribute. Her accomplishments included being Stokes County Mother of the year in 1973, being nominated for the Jefferson Award for Extraordinary Public Service in 1998, King Woman of the Year in 1998-99, and Retired Leader of the Year from the King Chamber of Commerce in 2015. The honors were nice but what she was proudest of were her children and grandchildren. Gentry's Celebration of Life was held at King Moravian Church on Dec. 7, followed by burial at God's Acre. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to King Moravian Church General Fund or to King Outreach Ministry. The family wishes to thank Priddy Manor, LifeBrite Hospital and Mountain Valley Hospice for their excellent care.
Published in The Stokes News from Dec. 11 to Dec. 12, 2019