KING — Mary Jane Lawson Rutledge, 72, of King, passed away Oct. 7, 2020, at her home. She was born Feb. 5, 1948, to John Samuel and Maeola Atkins Lawson, and was married to John Rutledge. Together they had three children. Left to cherish her memory are her children, Amanda (Nick) Ratcliff and Jeffery (Crystal) Rutledge; two sisters, Norma Jean Simmons and Joyce Whitaker; a special niece, Ayla Lawson-Ogburn; grandchildren Johnathan Ratcliff, Silas Ratcliff, Thomas Ratcliff, Lane Hutson, Charley Grace Hutson, Sadie Hutson; step-granddaughter Harlie Hall; and numerous nieces and nephews. Rutledge loved her family and Jesus. She formerly worked in the nutrition department at a nursing home and enjoyed helping the residents. She will be dearly missed by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, John Rutledge; a son, Michael Rutledge; and two brothers, Randall and Sammy Lawson. The family will hold a private memorial service at Pinnacle Baptist Church at a later date. The family would like to thank Trellis Hospice Services for its support and care. Donations may be made in memory of Maeola Atkins Lawson to The Pancreatic Cancer Foundation and Trellis Hospice Services. "Fear not, for I am with you; be not dismayed, for I am your God; I will strengthen you, I will help you, I will uphold you with my righteous right hand." (Isaiah 41:10) Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Rutledge family.