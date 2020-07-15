1/1
Mary Lynne "MeMaw" Kriebel
TOBACCOVILLE — Mary Lynne "MeMaw" Kriebel, 71, of Tobaccoville, passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by loved ones, on June 29, 2020. Kriebel was born on Feb. 25, 1949, in Lansdale, Pennsylvania, to the late Gerald H. and Helen Ruth Kriebel. She was a member of First Christian Church of King. She was an avid animal and nature lover and she rescued many animals in her lifetime. Left to cherish her memory is her daughter, Kelley Lynne Mitchell; her son, John Vincent Mitchell II, (Lisa); sister Lucy Derstine (Larry); brother James Kriebel (Eva); grandchild Mackenzie "Critter" Clark; and lifelong partner, John Vincent Mitchell. In lieu of flowers, make memorials to Mountain Valley Hospice, 129 Veterans Drive, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041.



Published in The Stokes News from Jul. 15 to Jul. 16, 2020.
