KING — Mrs. Mary Elizabeth Morefield, age 89, of King, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at Village Care, King. She was born on Sept. 16, 1929, to Dave Turpin and Minnie McMillian. Mrs Morefield is loved and missed by a son, Daniel (Clarice) Morefield; daughters, Rebecca Sue (David) Hall, Barbara (James) Stewart, Vanessa (Wayne) Dunnagan, and Tammy (Tony) Tucker; ten grandchildren, Michael Hall, Anthony (Sheila) Stewart, Dana Marshall, Cindy (Chris) Martin, Jennifer (Jerimah) Underwood, Adam (Jennifer) Tucker, Cory (Catherine) Tucker, Johnathan Dunnagan, Hannah Tucker, Anna Dunnagan; 14 great-grandchildren; and special friend Margie Miller. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Coy Morefield; parents Dave Turpin and Minnie McMillian; brothers Raymond Turpin, James McMillian, J.A. McMillian, Russell McMillian, Luther McMillian, Pete McMillian; sisters Mattie Turpin, Carolyn Jackson, Magdelene Johnson, Gaynell Long, Gladys Cameron, and Lily Mae Haufpaur. A funeral service was conducted on Monday, March 11, at 3 p.m. at Friendship Baptist Church, with Pastor Jeff Jeffers and Dr. Cecil Cave officiating. Interment followed immediately after the service at Friendship Baptist Church. The family received friends on Sunday, March 10, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Cox-Needham Funeral Home. A special thanks to Village Care of King, and caregiver Maria Cox, for your loving care of our mother. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Morefield family.