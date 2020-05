KING — Michael Wayne Butner, 70, of King, passed into eternity in the privacy and comforts of his home on May 9, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandpa, uncle and loyal friend to many. He is survived by his faithful friend and wife of 33 years, Kathy Stewart Butner, as well as many family and friends that will carry his memory and legacy "until we meet again."



