|
|
KING — Nadine Rak Gibson, 87, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 4, 2020. She was born in Vonda, Saskatchewan, to Nicholas and Teresa Rak and was very proud of her Canadian heritage, which she maintained throughout her entire life. While working in Philadelphia, she met the love of her life and was married to Robert B. Gibson on Sept. 15, 1956, and soon moved to Southhampton, PA. They lived many years in Freehold, NJ, while raising their young family. During that time, she worked as a Radiology Office Supervisor at Centra State Hospital before relocating to Manassas, Virginia, and then the Winston-Salem area in her retirement years, settling in King. In her later years she enjoyed the friendships developed at the Senior Center and loved watching gameshows on television. Gibson was preceded in death by her mother and father, three brothers: Myron, Karp and Paul; her loving sister Anne, husband Robert, and her grandson, U.S. Army Sgt. Kenneth Bartlett Gibson, who was killed in action while serving our country. She is survived by her daughter, Joanne "Jody" Gibson (Greg) of Wytheville, VA; son Robert Bartlett Gibson Jr. (Athena) of Christiansburg, VA; son Matthew Dodge Gibson of Old Bridge, NJ; granddaughters Stephanie and Jessica, grandson Kyle, two great grandsons, several nieces and nephews and her beloved dog Karmel, who was her constant companion since the loss of her husband. At her request, there will be no service. In lieu of flowers the family requests a contribution be made to the . Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.
Published in The Stokes News from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020