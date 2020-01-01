|
Oma Lee Barnard Hawks, 88, passed away Dec. 22, 2019, at Woltz Hospice Home. She was born July 1, 1931, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late William Charlie Barnard and Sallie Ellen Bowman Barnard. Hawks was a member of Calvary Baptist Church in King and had worked in the nursery since 1994. She retired from R.J. Reynolds with 23 years of service. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Timothy Wayne Hawks; brother, Benny Barnard; and three sisters: Violet Midkiff, Lucille Callahan, and Malzy Hicks. She is survived by two sons, David Lee Hawks and Michael Dwayne Hawks and wife; grandchildren, Christopher and Stephen Hawks; three sisters: Phoebe Baskin, Jessie Martin (Wayne), and Sylvia Large; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family, and her church family. A funeral service was conducted on Dec. 28, at Calvary Baptist Church in King, with the Rev. Kevin Broyhill officiating. Burial followed in Gardens of Memory in Walkertown. Online condolences may be made at www.hayworth-miller.com.
Published in The Stokes News from Jan. 1 to Jan. 2, 2020