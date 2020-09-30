KING — Omnie Omily Grabs Jr. passed away at home on Sept. 20, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born Dec. 17, 1933, the only child of Omnie O. Grabs Sr. and Viola Katharine Slate Grabs. In 1952 he graduated from King High School, where he met his future wife, Mary Sue "Susie" Tuttle. He studied geology at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, and while there, was drafted into the United States Army, serving during the Korean Conflict. After his two years of military service, Grabs returned to North Carolina where he wed his love, Susie, and together they moved to Chapel Hill to complete a Bachelors of Science Degree in Science Teaching in 1959. He taught science classes at Northwest High School before returning to UNC to receive his degree in Pharmacy in 1963. Coming back to their hometown, Omnie and Susie began to raise their four children, Kim, Shawne, Kip and Ashley. Time spent with his family was precious, especially when his workdays at Stokes Pharmacy, a business in which he partnered with Joe Perkins for 40 years, required long hours. Yet he greatly valued his Stokes Pharmacy family and all of the customers he served in King and Danbury. Grabs also had deep roots at King Moravian Church, where he served as the church treasurer, Sunday School teacher and superintendent, a youth leader and was elected to several terms on the church boards. He was appointed to the Moravian Candidacy Committee, and his years of humble service to the Moravian Church and his deep spiritual faith led to his appointment as a Church Acolyte. After his retirement from Stokes Pharmacy in 2003, he enjoyed giving back to his community through service to King Outreach Ministry, King Senior Center, and delivering food to church shut-ins each week. He served on the Stokes County Board of Health and along with his wife, was awarded the Retired Community Leader of the Year in 2011 by the King Chamber of Commerce. For the last 16 summers, he found great joy providing healthcare to Moravian campers at Laurel Ridge Summer Camp in Laurel Springs. He deeply loved the mountaintop and greatly inspired the campers, counselors, and friends he met along the way. But perhaps his greatest joy has been spending time with his large family. His 13 grandchildren will long remember the summer beach weeks, birthday parties, barbeque cookouts, holiday festivities, and always seeing the faces of their grandparents cheering them on from the front row. Omnie and Susie dated often during their 62 years together. They enjoyed traveling the world, eating good food, and attending plays and concerts. Omnie was an avid reader, an experienced backyard gardener, and loved to cook alongside Susie. Those left to tell his story include wife, Susie; children Kimber Slate Grabs, Alicia Shawne Grabs, Omnie Omily "Kip" Grabs III (Paula Hall), and Ashley Grabs Bunn (Kevin); grandchildren Ana, Nate, Russell Sapp, Omnie IV, Dunivant, Lilly, Gordon, Elizabeth, Katharine, and Dean Paul Grabs, and Ellen, Henry and Sam Bunn. A memorial service was held Sept. 26 at King Moravian Church's God's Acre, with Rev. Douglas Rights and Rev. Gerry Befus officiating. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to King Moravian Church, 228 West Dalton Road, King, NC 27021, in support of the Laurel Ridge Camp Scholarship Fund. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Omni Omily Grabs, Jr. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.