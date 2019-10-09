|
PINNACLE — Pearl Tevis Stephens, 91, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She dearly loved her Lord, church, life, family, warm weather, the ocean, and fishing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Stephens; a daughter, Tevis First Jacobs; her mother, Maude Moore; a sister, Ruby Carr and a brother, Stephen Hiott. Surviving are a daughter, Linda Martinez (Larry); a son, Stevie Stephens; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. at Olive Grove Baptist Church, 2131 Volunteer Road in Pinnacle, by Pastor Todd Lusk. Memorials may be directed to the Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road., Dobson, 27017m or to Olive Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at davisfuneralsandcremations.com
Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019