Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Pearl Stephens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Pearl Tevis Stephens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Pearl Tevis Stephens Obituary

PINNACLE — Pearl Tevis Stephens, 91, peacefully went home to be with her Lord on Oct. 1, 2019. She was born and raised in Miami, Florida. She dearly loved her Lord, church, life, family, warm weather, the ocean, and fishing. She was preceded in death by her husband, Millard Stephens; a daughter, Tevis First Jacobs; her mother, Maude Moore; a sister, Ruby Carr and a brother, Stephen Hiott. Surviving are a daughter, Linda Martinez (Larry); a son, Stevie Stephens; six grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, and two great-great-grandchildren. A celebration of her life will be held Saturday, Oct. 19, at 4 p.m. at Olive Grove Baptist Church, 2131 Volunteer Road in Pinnacle, by Pastor Todd Lusk. Memorials may be directed to the Woltz Hospice Home, 945 Zephyr Road., Dobson, 27017m or to Olive Grove Baptist Church. Online condolences may be made at davisfuneralsandcremations.com

Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Pearl's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.