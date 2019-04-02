"I have fought a good fight, I have finished my course, I have kept the faith". WALNUT COVE — Peggy Meadows Dunlap, 88, passed away peacefully at Village Care of King under the support of Trellis Supportive Care, Saturday evening, March 30, 2019. Peggy was born on July 11, 1930, in Stokes County to the late Grady Ross and Mary Frances Covington Meadows. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, where she sang in the choir. Peggy was retired from the Stokes County School System with 27 years of service. She was a member of the Walnut Cove Chapter 157 of the Eastern Star and volunteered for numerous years at the American Red Cross. Peggy loved to play golf with her friends. In addition to her parents, Peggy was preceded in death by her first husband, Dave Gibson; second husband, Carlton Dunlap; daughter, Robin Gibson; four sisters; and two brothers. Peggy is survived by her daughter, Wanda Gibson Duclos (Mike) of Savannah, Georgia; grandson, Christopher Duclos (Jennifer) of Savannah, Georgia; two great-grandchildren, Bayleah Duclos and Brady Duclos; two step-great-grandchildren, Hayle MacDonell (Pat) and Drew Mathis; a brother, Gareth Meadows (Ann); and a brother-in-law, Tommy Gibson. There will be a 7 p.m. funeral service held on Thursday, April 4, at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. A.J. Reynolds and Mr. Gareth Meadows officiating. Burial will follow Friday, April 5, at 11 a.m. at Walnut Cove Cemetery. The family will receive friends Thursday, April 4, from 6 – 7 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Friends of Stokes: P.O. Box 1807 King, NC 27021 or Walnut Cove Cemetery Fund: C/O Phyllis Tuttle Po Box 756 Walnut Cove, NC 27052 or to Trellis Supportive Care: 101 Hospice Lane Winston-Salem, NC 27103. The family wishes to extend special thanks to the staff at Village Care of King and to Trellis Hospice Care and to Iyai and James Webster for all of their loving and compassionate care shown during Peggy's illness. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is serving the Dunlap family.