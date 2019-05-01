A long-time community columnist for The Stokes News, and a former owner of the paper's predecessor, The King Times-News, has died. Peggy Mae Hall Wall, age 86, passed away on Monday, April 29. She and her husband, Jake Wall, started The King Times in 1961, which merged with the Pilot Mountain News shortly thereafter to form The King Times-News. For the next 41 years, the paper was one of two, along with The Danbury Reporter, which covered news of Stokes County. Those two papers merged in 2002 to form The Stokes News. While she and her husband eventually sold The King Times-News, and Mrs. Wall worked at several different businesses, she remained a part of the local newspaper, writing her King News column for many years, and even working at The Stokes News office after retiring from her other employment. She continued writing The King News column until recently, when declining health forced her to stop. Her last column was published Dec. 26. Mrs. Wall was born on April 9, 1933, the daughter of Lester Bryan and Ethel Gatewood Hall of Stokes County. She was a 1952 graduate of King High School. She married John Thomas (Jake) Wall on July 16, 1952, nine years before they began the newspaper. After selling the paper, she enjoyed a career at several locations before eventually retiring from L'eggs Products (Sara Lee Hosiery). She grew up in the Quaker Gap Community where she dearly loved the Quaker Gap Baptist Church. After marriage, she and her family were members of Trinity United Methodist Church. Over the years she was involved in the community as church secretary at both churches, Community Development, Boy Scouts, school PTA, band booster club, was a past president of the Carl Calloway American Legion Unit 290, the Stokes County Fair where she served as assistant secretary and sold ads and compiled the Fair Book for years, she was a charter member of King Chapter No. 328, Order of the Eastern Star, serving as worthy matron five times and held other offices. She also was appointed as grand representative to the state of Mississippi from North Carolina Grand Chapter, OES. She spent her past three years at Carillon Assisted Living in Huntersville. She is survived by three sons, Rick Wall and wife, Donna of Davidson; Craig Wall and wife, Vickie of King; and Randy Wall and wife, Rebecca of Pilot Mountain. She has four nieces, Gail Hall Dunn (Richard); Debbie Knight Swaim (Keith); Kathy Hall Bennett (Joe); and Tatia Hall Wooten (Matthew); and one nephew, David Knight. Joys of her life were her 10 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jake; a son, Brent; a sister, Sylvia; and two brothers, Maxie and Talmadge Hall. Her funeral will be on Friday, May 3, at Trinity United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. at the church, with the funeral following. Burial will be in the church cemetery.