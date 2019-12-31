|
SANDY RIDGE – Pencie Faye Knight Dodson, 78, passed away peacefully at her residence on Dec. 26, 2019. The funeral service was held on Dec. 29, 2019, at Delta United Methodist Church. Dodson was born March 3, 1941, in Stokes County to the late Wheeler Edward and Mary Sue "Sudie" Plaster Knight. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, and mother-in-law. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Benny Gray Knight and an infant brother, along with her step-mother, Mary Edith Mabe Duncan Knight. Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Melvin Dodson; three daughters, Penny Sands (Gray), Anita Bottoms (Steve), Tricia Craddock (Jerry); two brothers, Denzil Knight (Margaret) Bonnie Knight (Linda); two sisters, Roxie Steele and Rhonda Bullins (Randy); grandchildren, Montana Sands (Emily), Erica Willard (Justin), Matt Craddock (Emily) and Jake Craddock (Lora); great-grandchildren, Emma, Ella, and Kahlan. A special thank you goes to Cone Health Cancer Center, Hospice of Rockingham County, and all the family and friends who have shown their love and support throughout this journey. Memorials may be made to Hospice of Rockingham County, 2150 N.C. 65, Reidsville, 27320. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.
Published in The Stokes News from Dec. 31, 2019 to Jan. 1, 2020