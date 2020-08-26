WALNUT COVE — Phil Vance Mays, 83, went home to be with his Lord on Aug. 21, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center. Mays was born on Oct. 13, 1936, in Catawba County, to the late Vance and Mary Kerley Mays. He received his bachelor's degree in Engineering from Virginia Tech and was retired from Virginia A-E. He was a member of Palmyra United Methodist Church as well as a member of the American Legion and American Society of Civil Engineers. Mays was also the Assistant Scoutmaster of the Boy Scouts and a member of The Order of the Arrow. He loved the great outdoors and Virginia Tech football, and served his country proudly in the United States Army. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Maxine Trexler and Jo Ann Hendrick. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Brenda Dodson Mays of the home; four children: Phil Vance Mays Jr. (Meri), Julia Ann Collins (Scott), Brian Cone (Tonya) and Eric Cone (Tiffany); along with 10 grandchildren. A funeral service was held Aug. 25 at Burroughs Chapel, with Rev. Dwayne Young officiating. Burial was at the Palmyra United Methodist Church Cemetery. Memorials may be made to American Legion Post 290, 446 S Main Street King, NC 27021; or to Palmyra United Methodist Church, 5076 Hwy. 8 South Germanton, NC 27019. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mays family.