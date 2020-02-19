Home

Ricky Dale Mabe


1954 - 2020
Ricky Dale Mabe Obituary

WALNUT COVE — Ricky Dale Mabe, 65, entered the pearly gates of Heaven to be with his Lord Jesus Christ on Feb. 15, 2020, after winning a long battle with cancer. He was welcomed with open arms by his loving wife of 43 years, Rita Ann. Mabe was a God-fearing man of the Baptist faith who attended Isom Baptist Church. He retired after 43 years of dedicated service from RJ Reynolds, where he truly loved his job. He was a humble man with a heart of gold that helped many in their time of need. A true outdoorsman, Mabe enjoyed sharing fishing and hunting stories, he was an avid softball player, enjoyed bowling, golfing and often enjoyed losing a game of Rook to his uncles. Through his time on earth, especially after retirement, he loved helping his dad on the family farm. He loved riding his John Deere tractor and feeding the cattle. Any time there was a job to be done, he was the first to offer help. He leaves behind two daughters, Wendy Dunlap (Ryan) and Mindy Coe (Jamie), and had four amazing grandchildren: Rhiannon and Jackson Dunlap, and Keylan and Nolan Coe. He also leaves behind his loving parents, Morris and Doris Mabe; sister Cindy Smith (Tim); and brother Randy Mabe (Lisa). There were also many special aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews. There was a funeral service on Feb. 18 at Isom Baptist Church, with Pastor Wayne Marion and Pastor Randy Wall officiating. Burial was in the church cemetery. Special thanks to his family caregivers through his battle, his oncology team, and the staff of 9th West Floor staff at Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Memorials may be offered to Isom Baptist Church c/o The Cemetery Fund, 2651 Tuttle Road, Walnut Cove, NC 27052. Burroughs Funeral Home of Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Mabe family.

Published in The Stokes News from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
