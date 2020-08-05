Robert Paul Tuscano, 79, passed away July 28, 2020, at Walnut Cove Health and Rehab. He was born Nov. 25, 1940, in Philadelphia to the late Francis and Anna Tuscano. He founded the Lyons Club in Manheim Township, Pennsylvania, and owned and operated Atwood Mechanical before moving to North Carolina. After the move, Tuscano went to work with K-Ham Plumbing, where he retired with 20 years of service. He was a faithful member of First Christian Church. He loved his farm and being able to look out and see his horses. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him. In addition to his parents, Bob was preceded in death by two brothers, John and Frank Tuscano. He is survived by his loving wife of 33 years, Ina T. Tuscano; five children: Benjamin Prince, Kevan Prince, Rob Tuscano, Tina Tuscano, and Terri Tuscano Stokes; ten grandchildren: Nick Batillo, Anthony Batillo, Bekke Tuscano Repka, Alexa Miller, Kendall Miller, John William Prince, Deacon Prince, Heather Tuscano, Katelyn Tuscano, and Lindsay Tuscano; a sister, Philomena Tuscano Gray; a brother, Tom Tuscano; and 12 great-grandchildren. A memorial service will be conducted at 3 p.m. Sept. 6 at First Baptist Church of King, with the Rev. Glenn Van Meter and the Rev. John Michael officiating. In lieu of flowers, please make memorials to: First Christian Church, 625 Meadowbrook Dr., King, 27021; or First Baptist Church, 122 Kirby Rd., King, 27021. Online condolences may be made at www.haywoth-miller.com.