Mr. Robert Howard Struck, age 59, passed away peacefully at his home at 701 Saddle Drive in Pilot Mountain on Thursday, April 4, 2019. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, April 11, at 2 p.m. at South Stokes Church of Christ, 1223 OldHighway 52 South, King. In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Cox-Needham Funeral Home, P.O. Box 37, Pilot Mountain, NC 27041, for Mr. Robert Struck. Cox-Needham Funeral Home of Pilot Mountain is serving the Struck family.
Published in The Stokes News from Apr. 10 to Apr. 11, 2019
