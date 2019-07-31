Home

Roger Lewis Armstrong, 58, of King, passed away Saturday July 20, 2019. Roger was born Oct. 27, 1960, in Forsyth County to his late parents, Robert Armstrong and Rose Nell Wall Ivester. He was preceded in death by his wife, Dennie Armstrong; sister Karen Armstrong; and brother Robert Armstrong Jr. He is survived by his sons, Justin Armstrong (Jennifer), and Jason Armstrong (Megan)' grandchildren, Hailie, Justice, Zoey and Emersyn Armstrong, and Fiancée Karen Rathbone; and sisters, Debra Irvin (Rocky) and Patricia Armstrong, and brother Mark Armstrong, all of King.

Published in The Stokes News from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019
