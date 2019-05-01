LAWSONVILLE — Mr. Ronnie Dean Bullins, age 55, of Lawsonville, passed away Sunday, April 28, 2019, a day after celebrating his 33rd wedding anniversary. He was born on Feb. 25, 1964, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Hubert and Allie Mae Campbell Bullins. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Amber Lea "LuLu" Bullins; and one sister, Sharon Lea Bullins. Ronnie was a loving husband, daddy, brother, and son. He loved music and to play the drums. Surviving are his beloved wife, Sherry Wilmoth Bullins of the home; one daughter, Hope Marie Bullins; five special grandchildren, Korey Shane, Jaxon, Abilene, River, Scott Wilkes; two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ricky and Donna Bullins of Lawsonville, Jamie and Susan Bullins of Walnut Cove; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donnie and Joan Wilmoth; a sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Susan and Ricky Nelson of Walnut Cove; and his special nieces and nephews, Lizzy, Mark, Amy and Nick, Jessica and Austin, Kymbre, Maggie, and Brayden. Funeral services were held Wednesday, May 1, at 2 p.m. at Moody Funeral Home in Stuart with Pastors Bobby Wilmoth and Rick Craig officiating. Burial will follow in the Crossroads Baptist Church Cemetery, formerly Aarons Corner Church Cemetery. The family received friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to Stokes County Foster Care, 1010 Main St, Danbury, NC 27016. The family would like to give a special thank you to Stokes County Emergency Services and to Pastor Rick Craig of Meadows Baptist Church whom Ronnie had great respect and admiration for. Online condolences may be sent to www.moodyfuneralservices.com.