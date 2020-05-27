Ronnie William Hawks
Ronnie William Hawks, 68, of Pinnacle, passed away unexpectedly at Hugh Chatham Memorial Hospital on May 18, 2020. He was born Sept. 19, 1951, to Wiley and Mozelle Owens Hawks. He leaves behind to cherish his memory his loving wife of 28 years, Claire Shelton Hawks; two sons, Owen Nathanial Hawks and Robert William Hawks; one daughter, Hailey Elizabeth Hawks; his mother; and one sister, Brenda H. Byrd. Hawks was preceded in death by his father. Well known for his presence at Pilot Mountain State Park, Hawks, enjoyed his time on the mountain. He and his family and friends frequently went camping and fishing. A friend once stated of him, "You could drop Ronnie in the middle of the woods with nothing, go back in a few days and he'd have bacon." The testament of a true outdoorsman. The family will be holding a private graveside service at Shoals United Methodist at a later date. A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Hawks family.

Published in The Stokes News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
