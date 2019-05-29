SANDY RIDGE – Ruby Hall Lemons, 95, passed away, Thursday, May 23, 2019, at her home. She was born April 3, 1924, in Stokes County, to the late Martin L. Hall and the late Kate Poor Hall. She was retired from Washington Mills/Tultex. She was a member of Delta United Methodist Church, a member of the Delta United Methodist Women, and a member of the Prestonville Extension Homemaker's Club. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Cleo Lemons; a sister, Martha Hall Smith; and three brothers, Welborn, Bill, and Paul Hall. Survivors include a son, Jeffrey Lemons and wife, Reverend Evelyn Lemons of Walnut Cove; a grandson, Joey Lemons and wife, Katie of Walnut Cove; several nieces and nephews; and a special niece, Carolyn Summers of Summerfield. The funeral service was held at 4 p.m., Sunday, May 26, at Delta United Methodist Church. Interment followed in Buffalo Cemetery. The family received friends from 2 to 4 p.m., at the church, prior to the service, and other times at the residence. The family would like to extend special thanks to Ruby's caregivers and Trellis Supportive Care for the loving care she received. Memorials may be made to Delta United Methodist Church, 5993 NC 704 Hwy E, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046 or Buffalo Cemetery, C\o Juanita Joyce, 1693 NC 770 Hwy, Sandy Ridge, NC 27046. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.