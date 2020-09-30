WESTFIELD — Elder Scotty Marshall, 49, of Westfield, passed away on Sept. 6, 2020, at his home with his beloved wife by his side. Marshall was born on July 30, 1971 in Forsyth County to the late Roger Dale Marshall and Margaret Jarrell Marshall, who survives. he was the manager of K&G Building Materials in Dobson for 31 years, until his health declined. He was an ordained minister in the Primitive Baptist faith, he was a member and served as pastor at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church, he also served as pastor of Boyles Chapel Primitive Baptist Church and Pleasant View Primitive Baptist Church. Marshall touched the lived of many people thorough the gospel of God's word. In addition to his father, Roger Marshall, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Silas and Rosa Marshall and Parker and Vertie Jarrell. Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Erica Mabe Marshall; his daughter, Hannah Faith Marshall, whom he cherished with all his heart; his mother, Margaret Jarrell Marshall; and his brother, Randy Dale Marshall (Kim), along with five nieces and a nephew. Funeral services were held Sept. 9 at Old Orchard Primitive Baptist Church, with Elder Rodney Marshall, Elder Jeff Whitaker, and Elder Garnell Gilbert, and Elder Joe Stephens officiating. Interment was in the church cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Elder Scotty Marshall. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.