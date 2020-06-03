Steve Ellis Sizemore, 63, of Madison, passed away May 29, 2020, at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center in Winston-Salem. Sizemore was born Feb. 13, 1957, to the late Ralph and Linda Hicks Sizemore in Stokes County. He loved his family, fishing, and most of all roosters! He was a former supervisor for Seager Water Proofing. Surviving are his son, Steve Sizemore Jr. of Stokes County; a daughter, Angie S. Whitener (Kevin) of Stokes County; step-daughter Nicole Sizemore; sisters Roxanne Fultz (Roger) of Stokes County, Susan Hill (Mark) of Stokes County, Ginger Foust of Pennsylvania; grandchildren Brittany and Journey Whitener, Tyson, Taylor, Nathan, Colby and Koltin Sizemore, Justin and Samantha Pulliam; great-grandchildren Bentlee Tuttle and Kaiden Cole; special niece Chloe Dillon, as well as many other loving nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death, along with his parents, were his wife, Sheila Hicks Sizemore, son Steven Sizemore, sister Linda Goins and nephew Shane Neugent. A graveside service was held June 3 at Sardis Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery. Online condolences can be made at www.colonialfh.net. Colonial Funeral Home in Madison is serving the family.
Published in The Stokes News from Jun. 3 to Jun. 4, 2020.