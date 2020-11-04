Suella Sanders Webster passed away on Oct. 31, 2020, due to lung cancer. She was born on April 30, 1946, in the North Carolina mountains. Webster retired from Piedmont Aviation Credit Union and had already survived a battle with breast cancer. She lived for time with her family and enjoyed baseball games, soap operas and music. She was a lady who loved the Lord and truly walked in faith. Webster was preceded in death by her father and mother, Ellis (Junior) and Francis (L.E.) Murphy Sanders, her former husband Elmer Webster, her nephew Kelly Sanders, and her niece Tracey Cox. She went ahead of her son and daughter-in-law, Todd and Melinda Webster; grandsons, Nikolas and wife Carmen, Mikah and Isaak Webster; great-grandson and great-granddaughters, Nathan, Nadia and Maddie Jo Webster. She is also survived by her brother, Larry (Pam) Sanders; sister, Diana (Norris) Sanders Cox; nephews Tony (Kristie) Cox, Brad Sanders, and Tim Cox; niece Jennifer Sanders; along with several great-nieces and nephews. The family would like to sincerely thank and acknowledge the staff of the Pallative Care Floor at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center as well as the compassionate, caring folks from Trellis Supportive Care. Trellis allowed Suella to have her wish of passing away with dignity while being at home with her family. The family also greatly appreciates the love and attention that was afforded by her private nurses, Angie Anders, Anita Davis and Lisa Hobernicht. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Trellis Supportive Care, 101 Hospice Lane, Winston-Salem, 27103. Affordable Cremations of Winston-Salem is serving the Webster family.