Tanya Lee Wood
1956 - 2020
SANDY RIDGE — Tanya Lee Wood, 64, died Oct. 31, 2020, at Clear Creek Nursing and Rehab Center in Charlotte. Wood was born on March 31, 1956, in Stokes County to the late Bobby Jonah and Christal Leake Wood. She was a retired graphic designer and attended Danbury Community Church. She was an artist, having studied abroad in Italy with the North Carolina School of the Arts, and was a joker. She also attended Randolph Community College. She was preceded in death by her parents. Wood is survived by her brother, Jonah "Jay" Wood (Lori); a nephew, Jason Wood; and a niece, Jazmine Wood. There will be a 2 p.m. graveside service on Friday, Nov. 6, at Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery, with Rev. Tracy Collins and Rev. Jeannie Hemrick officiating. The family will receive friends immediately following the graveside service. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Burroughs Funeral Home P.O. Box 471 Walnut Cove, 27052, to help with the final expenses. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove, is honored to be serving the Wood family.



Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 4 to Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Northview Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Burroughs Funeral Home
1382 Highway 65 West
Walnut Cove, NC 27052
(336) 591-4341
