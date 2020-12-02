1/1
Thomas Junior Hicks
1943 - 2020
DANBURY — Thomas Junior Hicks, 77, passed away on Nov. 26, 2020, at his residence. A private service/celebration of life will be held at a later date. Hicks was born June 11, 1943, in Stokes County, to the late Tom and Nannie Hicks. He was a member of Oak Grove Baptist Church and was retired from Unifi. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by half-siblings Lewis Hicks, Addie Larson, Ruth Bowlin and Bill Hicks, and a sister-in-law, Lucille Hicks. Survivors include his wife of 27 years, Carolyn Hicks; a son, Duane (Christine) Hicks; a foster son, Lee Cox; grandchildren Justin Hicks (Matt), Jessica Haynes (Daniel), Jadyn and Jordan Hicks, Meeghan and Kaitlyn Worden and Jason Cox; great-grandchildren Hannah and DJ Haynes, Julianna and Alex Cox; brothers Jim Hicks and Carl (Ann) Hicks); sisters Ruby (Carl) Tolnay, Bobbie Shelton and Nancy (Bill) McHone; and many well-loved nieces and nephews. He was also loved by long-time friends Lloyd Martin, Waynnie Hopkins, Randy and Barbara White, Wayne and Patty Lawrence, Charlie Gann, and Guy and Jennifer Turner. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Lewy Body Dementia Association (LBDA.org). Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.



Published in The Stokes News from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
