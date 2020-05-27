WALNUT COVE — Thomas Morris Miller, 89, of Walnut Cove, passed away at his home on Miller Road on Sunday, May 24, 2020. He was born on the family farm Jan. 2, 1931, to Albert and Pearl Miller, raised on the family farm in the Brook Cove area and graduated from Walnut Cove High School. Miller farmed with his dad until his father's death in 1975. He married the love of his life, Bonnie Belle Venable, on Aug. 13, 1955. While she pursued her nursing career, she was also a vital and supportive part of Tom's farming life. Together they loved and raised three daughters. The Tom Miller Company was formed in 1956 as he began selling fertilizer, pesticides, farm supplies, and fencing to area farmers. He was a very knowledgeable and successful farmer raising tobacco, small grains, corn, hay and beef cattle. He was always ready with a word of advice or time to just sit and talk as he was never in a hurry. He was a good and faithful friend and neighbor to many in the community. Miller was a charter member of First Christian Church, (Disciples of Christ), in Walnut Cove. His and Bonnie's passion for the Lord and Church work and service was passed on to their children and grandchildren. He was a Deacon, member of the Christian Men's Fellowship and served on many committees and attended faithfully until his health began to fail. He was preceded in death by his parents; his beloved Bonnie; a brother, Robert Miller; and two sisters, Doris Miller Kiser and Helen Miller Warren Montgomery. He is survived by his sister, Jean Miller Vernon, three loving daughters and sons-in-law that he considered sons: Bonita and Richard Newsome of King; Angela and Gary Cox of Pilot Mountain; and Jane and Dean Leatherman of Albion, Indiana. His four grandchildren were all very special to him and affectionately called him "Papa Tom." Their spouses were all welcomed with love into the family: Amanda (Sam), Killion, Rebecca (Jeremy) Newton, Adam (Ashley) Cox, and Thomas (Gayle) Newsome. Four great grandsons brought much joy to his life: Parker, Miller, Zander, and Lucas. There all also many nieces and nephews that he loved. He was very proud of his Miller family and the love and closeness that has continued on for several generations. As his health began to fail, the family was blessed to find three caregivers that loved and cared for him. A very special thanks to Charlotte, Evelyn, and Mathie for your love and faithfulness to Daddy. He loved you and you all made it possible for him to remain at home. There was a funeral service on Wednesday at First Christian Church, led by Pastor Larry Neal. A private family burial will be held on Thursday. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to First Christian Church, (Disciples of Christ), PO Box 337, Walnut Cove, 27052. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Miller family.
Published in The Stokes News from May 27 to May 28, 2020.