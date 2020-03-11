|
|
Dr. Truce Voss Lewellyn, 98, the very definition of a kind-hearted gentleman, died Feb. 25, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born on March 21, 1921 in Walnut Cove, to Margaret Evangeline Voss and Samuel C. Lewellyn. Truce will be remembered by everyone who knew him as a caring person who respected the dignity of all people no matter their station in life. His caring attitude, sense of humor and generous spirit enriched the lives of everyone he met. To meet him was to love him. Dr. Lewellyn served for 70 years as a pastor in the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He attended Johnson Bible College 1939-1943, earning a Bachelor of Arts degree, and then was ordained in May 1941 at Johnson Bible College near Knoxville, Tennessee. He served in Christian Churches in Harlan County, Kentucky, from October 1941 to August 1943. While attending First Christian Church, Knoxville, he met and later married Mary Nelle Montgomery in 1943. They soon moved to Enid, Oklahoma, where he attended Phillips University Graduate Seminary. He earned a Master of Arts degree in 1945, and Master of Divinity degree in 1947. The Lewellyns had two children while attending college and seminary: Michael Voss Lewellyn was born in Enid in 1944, and Paula Susan Lewellyn was born in 1946. Dr. Lewellyn received a Doctor of Ministry degree from the Phillips University Graduate Seminary in 1979. He did doctoral work in Pastoral Counseling and received clinical training at Denver University's Iliff School of Theology in Denver, Colorado. Throughout his ministry, Rev. Lewellyn served in pastoral leadership and in national and community organizations. He also served in some of the largest churches in the denomination and was considered among the most important pastors of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ). He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 60 years, Mary Nelle Montgomery Lewellyn; his son, Michael Voss Lewellyn; grandson, Montgomery Blair Lewellyn; sisters, Belmont and Sybil; and five brothers: twin Eorls Ross Lewellyn, Sefton, Maurice, Elliot and Kent. Lewellyn is survived by his daughter, Susan Lewellyn Pamerleau, Major General, USAF, retired; his granddaughter Kisha Lewellyn Schlegel (Rob), great-grandson Wil and great-granddaughter Lindy. An informal memorial service was held March 5 at Patriot Heights Senior Living. A memorial service was held March 5, 2020, at Central Christian Church, San Antonio. Rev. Dr. Michael Passmore officiated. On Saturday, March 14, visitation will be at Rosebud Christian Church, 1918 Rosebud Road, Walnut Cove, at 10 a.m., followed by a service at 11 a.m. Dr. Lewellyn will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Mary Nelle, in the Rosebud Christian Church Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the charitable organization of your choice. Charities meaningful to Dr. Lewellyn include: Pension Fund of the Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) Ministerial Relief & Assistance Fund https://pensionfund.org/give/mra; National Alliance for Mental Illness – San Antonio Chapter https://nami-sat.org/donate_now/; or the https://alz.org/sanantonio?set=1.
Published in The Stokes News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020