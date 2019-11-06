|
WINSTON-SALEM – Virginia Anne Moore Stines passed to her heavenly home on Nov. 2 at Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Community. She has finally won her courageous 18- year battle with Parkinson's disease and is face to face with Jesus and reunited with her precious Ed. She faced the challenges of living with Parkinson's with a spirit of grace and great determination to continue to enjoy pleasures of life. Stines was born Dec. 17, 1935, the youngest child of the late Mava Ledford Moore and Aude L. Moore. She was also predeceased by siblings Edgar Moore, Howard Moore, and AvaLee Kirksey. She married Charles Edward Stines in 1955. They were married for 50 years when Ed passed from his earthly life. Their years together were spent sharing God's gift of love and Christian ministry to several congregations including Pine Valley Baptist Church in Wilmington, First Baptist in King, Main Street Baptist in Kernersville and other churches in the Piedmont of North Carolina. She was employed in banking and business office positions and retired as an administrative secretary at College Park Baptist Church. Stines had two children, Terri Sapp (Gerald) of Kernersville, and Keith Stines (Diane) of Charlotte. She had four grandchildren: Daniel Sapp of Brevard, Meredith Sapp McCay (Kyle) of Winston-Salem, KeriAnn Stines Rizzo (Mike), and Jerren Stines (Haley), all of Charlotte. She was also a great-grandmother to Benjamin Rizzo and looked forward to the arrival of two more great-grandchildren, Baby Girl McCay in December and Baby Stines in April. The family is so appreciative of the love and care that the Arbor Acres community has given our mother and grandmother for the past 6½ years. Arbor Acres has been a huge blessing to her and our family. A service celebrating Virginia's life will be Friday, Nov. 8, at 1 p.m. at College Park Baptist Church, 1701 Polo Road, Winston-Salem, 27106, with Rev. Ramon Smith officiating. The family will greet friends immediately following the service in Smith Hall. Friends and family may view and sign the guestbook at www.Pierce-JeffersonFuneralService.com. The family respectfully requests that memorials be directed to Arbor Acres United Methodist Retirement Home, 1250 Arbor Road, Winston-Salem, 27104.
Published in The Stokes News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019