Mrs. Virginia Louise Speas Watson, 75, of Mount Airy, passed away at the Joan and Howard Woltz Hospice Home, Dec. 16, 2019. She was born in Newport News, Virginia, to the late C.H. and Beulah Hicks Speas. Mrs. Watson was full of life; she was a loving mother and grandmother, sister and friend, always treasuring the time she shared with everyone. She retired from Perry Manufacturing with over 40 years of service and was a faithful member of Woodville Baptist Church. Mrs. Watson will be lovingly remembered by her son and daughter-in-law, Jason and Suzanne Watson; a granddaughter Lily Watson; a grandson, Colt Watson and three sisters and brothers-in-law, Elaine Shelton, Frances and Allen Morrison and Joann and Edgar Fulk; and a nephew, Bobby Morrison and wife Karen. In addition to her parents, Mrs. Watson was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry Hayward Watson Sr. and a son, Jerry Watson Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Russell Shelton. Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. at Woodville Baptist Church with Rev. Kevin Kilby and Rev. Rickey Rogers officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends at the church from 12:30 p.m. until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers the family has requested that memorial contributions may be made to Woodville Baptist Church, Cemetery Fund, c/o Zelda Collins, 1591 Tom's Creek Church Rd., Pilot Mountain, NC 27041. Online condolences may be made at www.moodyfuneralservices.com.
Published in The Stokes News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019