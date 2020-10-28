1/1
Wesley Ray Hall
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

DANBURY — Wesley Ray Hall, 70, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at Stokes County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Oct. 27 at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Hall was born Oct. 4, 1950, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Walter Leslie and Hulda Marie Shelton Hall. He was a member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church and was retired as a custodian for North Stokes High School. Survivors include two brothers, Rodney Hall (Debbie) and Walter Denva Hall (Alice); two sisters, Iris Glidewell (Robert Jr.) and Joan Glidewell (Authur); and his loving nieces and nephews. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Graveside service
02:00 PM
Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge
1020 Hope Beasley Road
Sandy Ridge, NC 27046
336-871-3200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel - Sandy Ridge

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
October 26, 2020
I'm so sorry for your loss. Praying for peace and comfort to his family and friends.
Carol Easter
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved