DANBURY — Wesley Ray Hall, 70, passed away on Oct. 24, 2020, at Stokes County Nursing Home. A graveside service was held Oct. 27 at Snow Hill United Methodist Church Cemetery. Hall was born Oct. 4, 1950, in Patrick County, Virginia, to the late Walter Leslie and Hulda Marie Shelton Hall. He was a member of Snow Hill United Methodist Church and was retired as a custodian for North Stokes High School. Survivors include two brothers, Rodney Hall (Debbie) and Walter Denva Hall (Alice); two sisters, Iris Glidewell (Robert Jr.) and Joan Glidewell (Authur); and his loving nieces and nephews. Colonial Funeral Home Stokes Chapel in Sandy Ridge is serving the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.colonialfh.net.