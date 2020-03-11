|
William "Alfred" Dunkley, 79, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family and friends on March 7, 2020. Born on Nov. 10, 1940, Dunkley was a lifelong farmer who enjoyed tobacco farming and had a passion for restoring old Farmall tractors. He worked 25-plus years as a loyal employee at J.P. Stevens and served 50 years as a dedicated member of the Francisco Volunteer Fire Department. Dunkley was preceded in death by his parents, Will Samuel and Alma Owens Dunkley, as well as numerous aunts and uncles. He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Anna Leigh Gunter Dunkley, his faithful son and daughter-in-law, William "Allan" and Abbey Mooney Dunkley, one maternal aunt, Nellie Owens Boles; numerous cousins and three special pets, Scooby, Ace and Little Bit. Funeral services were held at State Line Primitive Baptist Church on March 11, with Elder Jerry Cox, Rev. Rickey Rogers, Brother Terry Collins and Brother Chris Martin officiating. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to State Line Primitive Baptist Church Cemetery Fund, c/o Carroll Dalton, 1448 State Line Church Rd., Westfield, NC 27053. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Dunkley family.
Published in The Stokes News from Mar. 11 to Mar. 12, 2020