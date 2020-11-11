WALNUT COVE — William Eugene Whitaker, 71, of Walnut Cove, died Nov. 8, 2020, at Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center in Winston-Salem. He was born Nov. 10, 1948, in Forsyth County to William Ben and Myrtle Louise Whitaker of Lewisville. Known early on as "Gene" to the family, he later was "Bill" to almost everyone. A 1968 graduate of West Forsyth High School, Whitaker volunteered for military service and saw combat as a 1st Force Reconnaissance Marine in Vietnam, where he suffered near-fatal injuries before returning home. On Aug. 6, 1972 he married Wanda Faye Mabe in Sandy Ridge. Together they started a family in Walnut Cove, where they were active in the community and members of First Baptist Church. Whitaker was a volunteer member of Walnut Cove Fire & Rescue Station 35. In 1979 he was the first person to be honored in the same year as both Fireman of the Year and Rescuer of the Year. He later served on the Board of Directors. Starting in 1980, he worked part-time as a Stokes County Deputy Sheriff and held an active certification for 40 years. He worked full-time as a Making Specialist at R. J. Reynolds from 1974 until retirement in 2005. There he served on the fire brigade and first responders. In 1997, he was awarded the Manufacturing Division's "Joshua" Award for demonstrating initiative by consistently exceeding job requirements. Before Reynolds and after retirement, his favorite job was running a bulldozer and working with the land. He loved the outdoors and shared that with his family and anyone interested. When off work you could find him tending to wildlife feeders, active in hunting clubs, taking fishing trips to the coast or riding his farm tractors tending fields. Whitaker was a member of Walnut Cove Masonic Lodge No. 629 and The Oasis Shriners. Preceding him in death was his mother, Myrtle Johnson Whitaker, in 1974; his father, William Ben Whitaker, in 1994; and sister, Kathy Swisher, in 2010. He is survived by "the love of his life" Wanda Whitaker, his wife of 48 years; son, William Eugene Whitaker Jr. (Lisa) of Wake Forest, son Jason Paul Whitaker (Kristen) of Mocksville; four grandchildren: Kristina Annmarie, Ava Lane, Jaxson Paul and Cora Mae Whitaker; sisters Marie Eichelberger of Winston Salem and Carol Clemmons (Carey) of Walnut Cove; and numerous young men and women whom he has taken under his wing over the years. There will be a 12:30 p.m. funeral service held this Saturday, Nov. 14, at First Baptist Church of Walnut Cove, with Pastor Jim Cohn and Rev. Jason Whitaker officiating. Burial will follow at Gardens of Memory with full military honors. The family will receive friends on Saturday from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the church. Whitaker leaves behind a legacy of love and service to others. He had a unique mix of compassion and strength, giving him the ability to love on others while also being able to fight to protect them. His love for family, friends, and neighbors set an example for many to follow. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Whitaker family.