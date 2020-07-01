William Gray Rogers
LAWSONVILLE — William Gray Rogers, 65, loving father, son, brother, grandfather, and uncle, went home to Heaven on June 27, 2020. Gray was born on Sept. 12, 1954, in Forsyth County, to Conis and Novella Rogers. He was known for his quick wit, his infectious smile, and his kind and compassionate spirit. Gray was preceded in death by his father, Conis. He is survived by his children: Cora Beth Rogers, William Matthew Rogers, and Kasey (Mark) Armstrong; his mother, Novella Rogers; brothers Dale (Shelley) Rogers, Jimmy (Regena) Rogers; and his sister Debbie Rogers; along with six grandchildren: Hannah Willey, Icarus Laster, Roy Laster, Kharma Laster, Tiger Laster and Riley Armstrong. A private family service was held on June 30 at the family cemetery. Slate Funeral Home is honored to serve the family. Online condolences may be offered at www.slatefh.com.



Published in The Stokes News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 2, 2020.
