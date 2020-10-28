1/
William Howard "Bill" Goodman Jr.
PINE HALL — William "Bill" Howard Goodman Jr. died Oct. 25, 2020, at his home. He was born Dec. 20, 1952, in Prince William, Maryland, to William Howard Goodman Sr. and Rita Fischer Tabish. He was retired from Stokes County School System after 15 years of service. Goodman enjoyed doing anything outdoors. He was an avid sportsman, and loved to fish and hunt. He also loved to cook. He was always willing to help others. Goodman was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother; his loving wife, Amy Preston Goodman; two children, Julie Bryant and Leon Bryant; three step-daughters, Megan Hayes (Evan), Lauren Kasey (Jacob), and Sarah Marshall (Dale); ten grandchildren, Jeb Bryant, Alison Gautier, Peggy Bryant, Jack Thacker, Joseph Vaughn, Preston Vaughn, Cooper Hayes, James Marshall, Mia Hayes, and Lillie Marshall; a brother, Danny Goodman; sister, Billie Shumlich; and a brother-in-law, Tony Wilson. There will be a 6 p.m. memorial service held on Friday, Oct. 30, at Burroughs Chapel with Rev. Sam Bowman officiating. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Burroughs Funeral Home, and other times at the home. Social distancing guidelines will be observed, and facial coverings are encouraged. The family would like to extend a special thank you to Trellis Supportive Care and Frank Smith for all of the care shown towards Bill. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Pine Hall Elementary School, 1400 Pine Hall Road, Pine Hall, NC 27042. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home, Walnut Cove is honored to be serving the Goodman family.



Published in The Stokes News from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
29
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
OCT
30
Memorial service
06:00 PM
Burroughs Funeral Home
October 28, 2020
Julie, Leon and families....so sorry to hear about your loss of Bill...he was a good neighbor when I lived next to you...miss all of you...you're in my thoughts and prayers...love ya
Susan Ferris
October 28, 2020
So sorry to hear this, Bill was a true friend when we were young high schoolers, I ran off to the Marine Corps afterwards and lost track.
Richard Roberts
