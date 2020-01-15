Home

More Obituaries for Wilson Blankenship
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wilson Arnold "Bubby" Blankenship

Wilson Arnold "Bubby" Blankenship Obituary

DANBURY – Wilson Arnold "Bubby" Blankenship, 51, passed away unexpectedly on Jan. 11, 2020, at his home. Blankenship was born on May 20, 1968, in Logan County, W.Va., to Frank Arnold and Rebecca Fleming Blankenship. He was a graduate of South Stokes High School, Class of '86. He was a member of Danbury Community Church, where he also served on the board. He was employed by the Stokes County Sheriff's Office, where he served faithfully for more than 22 years in various roles within the Sheriff's Office and Emergency Medical Services. Prior to his service with the county, he ran the Purple Cow Café along with his wife. Bubby served on many boards over the course of his lifetime, some of which include the Danbury Fire Department, Danbury Town Council, Danbury Cemetery Committee, 4-H club, and the Stokes County Animal Shelter. In his spare time, he enjoyed golfing, fishing, camping, and going to the beach. He was a man of many hats. He is survived by his loving wife of 27 years, Georgianna "George" Cloninger Blankenship of the home; a daughter, Eva Kathleen Blankenship (Kaleb Shoaff) of Eden; a son, Joshua Blankenship of the home; sister Pam Rogers (Philip) of Germanton; brother Frank Blankenship Jr. (Amy Cooke) of King; two grandchildren, Aiden Lewis, Riley Shoaff; and two nieces, Nikki Rogers of Winston-Salem, and Mandy Rogers of Thomasville. There will be a 11 a.m. Memorial Service held today, Jan. 16, at Danbury Community Church, with Pastor Eric Larsen and Jennie Leake Hemrick officiating. The family will receive friends following the service in the church fellowship hall, and other times at Danbury Community Church. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Explorers Post 425 c/o Stokes County Sheriff's Office, 1012 Main St, Danbury, 27016; , P.O. Box 5216, Glen Allen, VA 23058; or Autism Speaks, 601 E. 5th Street, Suite 120, Charlotte, NC 28202. Online condolences may be made at www.burroughsfuneralhome.com. Burroughs Funeral Home is honored to be serving the Blankenship family.

Published in The Stokes News from Jan. 15 to Jan. 16, 2020
