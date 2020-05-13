Winfred Nunn Massey passed away peacefully on May 7 at the home of her daughter, Linda Massey Lane. Born on June 29, 1926, she spent her formative years at the family home in Francisco and learned the value of hard work on the tobacco farms at a very young age. She attended Francisco School. She was married to Robert Massey of Mount Airy. They lived in Francisco and Robert Massey passed away in June, 1964. They had four children, Ralph Edward Massey, Robert Warren Massey, Linda Ruth Massey (Lane) and Joyce Lee Massey (Smith). She had 10 grandchildren, two of whom preceded her in death, and had 9 great-grandchildren. Left with four young children to raise, this petite little woman with the help of family and a special friend and father figure, Roy Forrest, devoted herself to her children, church, aging family members, neighbors, and friends who needed help. She raised her children ensuring that they understood the value of school, education, and hard work. She worked two jobs, one at Spencer Corporation, and in the spring through fall, had a tobacco crop. She later married Larry Cole of Pinnacle. He was devoted to his wife and provided loving care as her health began to decline. He passed away in June, 2018. She later became a resident of Rose Tara Senior Living due to her advancing dementia. A private graveside service was held May 10. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. The family extends special thanks to many friends and neighbors who supported her through her dementia. Special thanks also to the staff at Rose Tara and the Stokes County Social Services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Stokes County Department Social Services, Adult Services Unit. Cox-Needham Funeral Home is respectfully serving the Massey family.



